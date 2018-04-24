B.C. government gives cities power to establish rental-only zoning

Local governments in B.C. could soon have the power to zone areas for rental housing.

Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson introduced the Local Government Statutes (Residential Rental Tenure Zoning) Amendment Act in the legislature Tuesday, which would give municipalities the following powers:

Zone undeveloped land for rental housing, or mandate a certain percentage of units on the land be rental

Force existing rental properties to remain rental only after redevelopment

The changes were promised by the government in February's budget, as part of its 30-point housing plan.

"Local governments are on the front lines of the housing crisis, so they're well positioned to guide the right types of housing to meet the needs of their residents," said Robinson in a statement.

More data on presales

The government also brought forward two other pieces of legislation on Tuesday related to housing.

One of the bills will force municipalities to put out a report on housing needs every five years to help with community planning. The government is providing $5 million over the next three years to assist with the data collection.

The other bill amends the Real Estate Development Marketing Act, forcing real estate developers to report when a condo unit is flipped prior to the completion of construction, and allowing the Office of the Superintendent of Real Estate to investigate if there is evidence that such information is not being disclosed.

"For too long, people who resell condos before they have been built have been inflating real estate prices, without necessarily paying taxes on their gains," said finance minister Carole James in a statement.

More to come.