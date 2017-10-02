Finding a home in Kelowna's tight rental market can be nearly impossible and for some families that lack of suitable housing means losing custody of their children.

While Ministry of Children and Family Development spokespeople said that unsuitable housing is never the lone reason children are removed from a family — it is an important factor.

For Jessica Bryde it is the key hurdle she has had since losing subsidized housing for falling behind on the rent.

The mother of three, has been searching for a two or three-bedroom home for her family for more than a year.

Her children, aged four, six and 10, are currently in foster care, she told Christina Low in the CBC Radio series Rent Control.

"I got my three kids removed because I couldn't get housing," Bryde said.

"It's really impossible. Nobody will accept anybody with three kids."

In Kelowna there's a zero per cent vacancy rate for bachelor apartments and three or more bedroom apartments, according to a Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation report.

For two bedroom apartments, the vacancy rate is at half a per cent.

"They miss Mummy and Daddy, they really want to come home," said an emotional Bryde.

"My kids now suffer from depression too and anxiety from being separated from us, they are really delayed in school."

Endless wait-lists

Bryde lost her subsidized housing and her children in February 2016.

Since then, she has been living in women's shelters, in her parent's senior housing unit and staying on a co-worker's couch, while she house hunts.

"I've put my name on all the wait-lists," said Bryde.

"I'm just going day by day, just praying that I get a house."

Bryde said she was told that her children can come home if she finds suitable rental accommodation.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development denied a request for an interview but said in an email statement that they do not remove children on the basis of housing alone.

Laurie Malott, the administrator of Columbia Housing that provides non-for-profit housing in Kelowna, said the Bryde family's case is not unusual.

He estimated he sees about 25 families in a similar situation each year.

"In a lot of cases, they really struggle to find a place and, as a result, they have a hard time getting their children back," Malott said.

Housing for families

Bryde moved into a duplex last Friday and is expecting to get her children back before Christmas, after proving she can pay rent and bills.

She said the experience has made her lose her faith in society because of how difficult it is to find housing as a family.

Heather and Shane Kambeitz, a Kelowna couple with five children still at home, had a similar experience of being turned down by landowners because of the size of their family.

"Sometimes property managers would hang up the phone before I could even finish," Heather said.

"A lot of times, they would said 'I'll call you right back' and I would continue to call about the house, especially if it was under $2,400, but I never got the calls returned."

The Kambeitzs said the homes they looked at seemed to always go to a young professional couple that had offered more money for the place.

"It's basically gotten to the point of bidding wars for rentals and when you are on a limited income, it doesn't give you that option to extend yourself any further," Shane said.

With files from Christina Low and Daybreak South.

