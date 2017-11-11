B.C.'s largest Remembrance Day ceremony was held at Victory Square in downtown Vancouver this morning.

The ceremony featured military marching bands, a moment of silence, a 21-gun salute, and a singing of In Flanders Fields — a war poem written during the First World War by Canadian physician John McCrae.

A procession of veterans marched to Victory Square for the cenotaph ceremony to begin the event at 10:30 a.m.

Cam Cathcart, the ceremony's director, has been involved with the ceremony for more than a decade. He says public interest in the event hasn't waned.

It's the second largest Remembrance Day event in the country.

This year marks 99 years since the end of WW I. It's also been 100 years since the Battle of Passchendaele, which left more than 15,000 Canadians wounded or dead.

