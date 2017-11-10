On Nov. 11 at 11:11 a.m., Remembrance Day ceremonies across B.C. will fall silent as attendees honour those who've served.

"This day, and the sacrifices that have been made have resonated down the decades to generations that have been fortunate enough not to experience the totality of war," said David Borys, a Canadian military historian at Langara College and UBC, in an interview on CBC's B.C. Almanac .

"That is a very profound legacy, and it has a very profound effect."

The biggest ceremony in the province is the one held at Victory Square in downtown Vancouver. It is also the second largest Remembrance Day event in the country.

The event's director Cam Cathcart has been involved with the ceremony for more than a decade and says that interest in it from the public has not wavered.

The ceremony will feature performances by military marching bands, a moment of silence, a 21-gun salute, and a singing of In Flanders Fields — a war poem written during the First World War by Canadian physician John McCrae.

A procession of veterans will march to Victory Square, arriving at 10:30 a.m. for the cenotaph ceremony.

There are also events being hosted in cities across the Lower Mainland:

Abbotsford

The ceremony will take place at the Cenotaph in Thunderbird Memorial Square off Veterans Way. The parade commences at 10:30 a.m., leaving from Garden and Simon streets. Guests are asked to arrive at 10:15 a.m.

Burnaby

​The Royal Canadian Legion branch 83 is inviting attendees to the South Burnaby cenotaph on Saturday for its Remembrance Day service. The annual ceremony gets underway at 10:30 a.m. at Fire Hall No. 3, 6511 Marlborough Ave. It begins with a march from the fire hall to the cenotaph.

Chilliwack

Starting at 10:30 a.m., a remembrance day procession will wind its way around All Sappers Memorial Park to the cenotaph, where a service will be held until 2 p.m.

Coquitlam​

The Royal Canadian Legion 263 will host a traditional Remembrance Day ceremony at the Blue Mountain Park Cenotaph. The ceremony starts at 9:45 a.m. at Como Lake Middle School, followed by a parade starting at 10:30 a.m. along Winslow Avenue to the cenotaph on Veteran's Way. The service at the cenotaph will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a veteran, police and Fire/Rescue parade to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 263.

Delta

Delta will recognize Remembrance Day with official ceremonies in both North and South Delta on Saturday. North Delta's event will be held at North Delta Social Heart Plaza beginning at 10:40 a.m. followed by a reception at North Delta Recreation Centre.

South Delta's event will be held at Memorial Park in Ladner starting with a 10:15 a.m. parade from the Legion at 4896 Delta Street to the Cenotaph at Memorial Park for the 10:45 a.m. ceremony.

Langley

Langley's Remembrance Day service begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Douglas Park cenotaph.

Maple Ridge

Memorial Peace Park will host Maple Ridge's ceremony, beginning with a parade at 10:30 a.m.

Mission

In Mission, a parade will form at École des Deaux Rives, departing at 10:15 a.m. for the Clark Theatre and arriving for the start of the ceremony at 10:40 a.m.

New Westminster

Attendees are invited to gather at 10:25 a.m. at Queens Avenue and 6th Street. A march will arrive at the cenotaph in front of New Westminster city hall for the start of the service at 10:30 a.m.

North Vancouver

North Vancouver's ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Victoria Park Cenotaph.

Pitt Meadows

In Pitt Meadows, ceremony attendees are invited to gather at 10 a.m. at Spirit Square for the annual ceremony and parade.

Port Coquitlam

Beginning at 10 a.m. at the Wilson Centre, Port Coquitlam's service will be followed by a parade, a 21-gun salute, and a flyover at the cenotaph.

Richmond

Richmond city hall hosts the city's annual Remembrance Day service, beginning with a parade march at 10:20 a.m.

Surrey

Six different events will take place in Surrey Saturday, one each in North Surrey, South Surrey, and Newton, with three scheduled in Cloverdale. A full listing is available on the city's website.

West Vancouver

At 10:45 a.m., West Vancouver's ceremony begins at the Memorial Arch in Memorial Park with a parade. The service begins at 10:55 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

White Rock

White Rock's parade gathers beginning at 9:15 a.m. at White Rock Elementary School, setting off at 9:30 a.m. A church service begins at 10 a.m., with a wreath laying at 11:00 a.m. and a reception at the Legion branch 8 at 11:45 a.m.