A new X-Files trailer has been released, and a Hollywood star has drawn the ire of Vancouverites by complaining about our beloved city.

Is it October 1997 all over again?

Not quite — but it sure feels like it.

Riverdale star KJ Apa is in hot water after he called Vancouver "boring." He did say he likes the food, though.

If he had consulted actor David Duchovny, who plays FBI special agent Fox Mulder on The X-files, he might have avoided the media firestorm altogether.

'Like a tropical rain forest without the tropics'

Back in 1997, Duchovny faced the wrath of Vancouverites after he complained about the city's weather during an appearance on Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

"Vancouver is a very nice place if you like 400 inches of rainfall a day," Duchovny quipped.

"It is kind of like a tropical rain forest without the tropics."

He also said he wanted to show to be moved to Los Angeles so that he could spend more time with his wife.

Upon his return, Duchovny was greeted on set by a Vancouver fan dressed as a 'rain forest princess.' (CBC)

At the time, the pushback from Vancouverites was so strong, Tourism Vancouver held a media availability upon his return.

Duchovny was also greeted on set by a man dressed as a "rain forest princess."

Years later, Duchovny returned to Conan O'Brien's show and addressed his earlier comments.

"I'm a little nervous about being here because my last appearance made my life a living hell for about eight months," he joked.

He said his house was egged and he was referred to as the "rain man."

Vancouver's damp climate made headlines with The X-files actors again in 2016.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Duchovny's co-star Gillian Anderson joked that the city's damp conditions were part of what made their on-set relationship so tense.

In the end, Duchovny got his wish — the show's production was eventually moved to Los Angeles, and went off the air in 2002.

But unfortunately for him, Vancouver's dark, misty forests and mountains seem to lend themselves well to the spooky settings required for the sci-fi show.

The X-files resumed shooting in Vancouver back in 2015 and is currently shooting its eleventh season.