'Relaxed' performances help open up the arts for all

B.C. arts groups are receiving training in "relaxed performances" — a way of adjusting cultural events to open them up to people who may not usually feel welcome at concerts or theatrical productions.

The concept has spread to Canada after catching on in Europe as a way to break down barriers for people with verbal tics, sensory sensitivities or other conditions that make it difficult to sit still or be quiet for the duration of a performance.

Clayton Baraniuk of Ottawa's National Arts Centre is one of five of people who received training in relaxed performances from the British Council of Canada, and he is now travelling the country helping other groups apply the concepts in their communities.

For the first time in Calgary, a production is throwing out the traditional rules and expectations of theatre-going and flinging wide the doors to a one night only show of "relaxed theatre." 0:47

"The way that we present cultural experiences in our country has become very restricted," he said at a training session in Prince George, B.C., which included members of the local library, symphony and winter music festival.

"It's not inclusive of people ... who cannot necessarily control the sounds that they're making or the movements that they're making."

The three-day workshop was brought to Prince George by Theatre Northwest, which has been experimenting with relaxed performances during their 2017-18 season.

General manager Marnie Hamagami led the drive to bring the workshops to the city.

"If everybody's talking about something but everyone can't experience it, that's tragic to me," she said.

Three days of relaxed performance training sessions were held in Prince George, B.C., April 18-20. Similar sessions were held in Vancouver the week prior. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

Theatre Northwest artistic director Jack Grinhaus said putting on a relaxed performance requires some adjustments.

For example, in the latest production the sound of gunshots was replaced with something quieter, and violent scenes were toned down.

It also requires leaving lights up while actors enter and exit between acts.

"The actors ... have to come on in character, because the audience can see them," he said.

But, he said, the changes are relatively small, and worthwhile considering the payoff for people who might not otherwise attend the shows.

Cara Eascott, who was leading the sessions alongside Baraniuk, said it's all about changing the way people think about differences.

"Instead of thinking that it's the person with the disability's problem or impairment that's a barrier ... we flip that and say, "No actually, it's society that's providing those barriers," she said.

Hamagami said audiences are responsive. She told the story of a woman who made a donation to the theatre after attending a relaxed performance, even though she never wanted to be in another audience full of people moving and making noise again.

Baraniuk said it's OK if people prefer the traditional, quiet theatre experience, but relaxed performances are all about giving others the ability to take part in cultural events.

"I think when you break it down into a very human context — almost 'how would you feel if you were unable to access certain things because of aspects of your individuality beyond your control?' — people really respond to that," he said.