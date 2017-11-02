The majority of people accused of drug crimes in Vancouver are released on bail with a number of conditions including restrictions on their movement but a new study suggests no-go zones may be causing more harm than good.

Nicholas Blomley, a professor of Geography at Simon Fraser University and one of the researchers behind the "red zone" study, said that the Downtown Eastside is the most common place where courts impose a no-go zone restriction in Vancouver.

But the neighbourhood hosts a number of support services and so banning vulnerable people from the area can hurt their chances of recovery, Blomley told CBC host of On The Coast Stephen Quinn.

"The people we spoke to described the effects as really quite profound," he said.

For many people the zone they are banned from, may be where they were arrested, but also it's where they live.

The study says bans cut people off from safe injection sites, shelters, housing and community services they need.

While no-go zones are necessary in some cases, for example to protect a victim from an abuser, Blomley said the restrictions are overused and should not become a default bail condition.

The study found that the Downtown Eastside, highlighted red on the map, was the most common no-go zone given as a bail condition. (William Damon/Simon Fraser University.)

Common condition

The Vancouver study found that 97 per cent of all bail orders included conditions of release and 53 per cent of those orders related to drug offences included a red zone.

Blomely said that's helping drive up the number of "administration of justice" offences, now the top two most common offences in Canada — with usually involve breaches of bail or probation conditions.

"[The top offences] are not people breaking into cars," he said.

He said no-go zones help create a "revolving door" into the already clogged justice system.

"Ironically, you could argue that in fact [the no-go zones] are actually generating crime instead of dealing with crime," Blomley said.

Lack of research

The overall effect of bail conditions on vulnerable people is not well understood, he said.

His study used data to measure the cumulative effect of breach charges over time. A joint research team from Simon Fraser, Ottawa and Montreal Universities also interviewed 36 people and six bail negotiators between 2012 and 2014 to attempt to show the effects of this practice in a larger scope, Blomley explained.

"To some extent, the [justice] system doesn't know what it is doing in generating these conditions because judges, of course, are dealing with an individual one at a time."

With files from On The Coast.