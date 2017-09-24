Vancouver's Walk for Reconciliation has kicked off, drawing large crowds to the Queen Elizabeth Plaza downtown.
The event began with an opening blessing led by Chief Robert Joseph, and will follow a two-kilometre route eastbound on Georgia Street, crossing the Georgia Viaduct to Strathcona Park.
A reconciliation expo will be held in the park between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., featuring artistic performances, Indigenous artisans, art installations, food trucks and more. Distinguished guests will also be honoured and blanketed in a traditional ceremony.
The walk is the third and final Canada 150+ Signature Event hosted by the City of Vancouver, in partnership with the federal government and Reconciliation Canada.
The Georgia Street viaduct and Prior Street will be closed to traffic between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to accommodate the walk.
#Reconciliation walk from downtown #Vancouver to Strathcona park caps off #reconciliationweek pic.twitter.com/tHqHae58nj—
@jonvhernandez
Large crowd gathered ahead of #reconciliationwalk # yvr pic.twitter.com/uusVl9G6qN—
@briarstewart
#reconcilaitonwalk #yvr pic.twitter.com/FbYqAv8L3w—
@briarstewart
In no uncertain terms. This is huge! #WalkforReconciliation pic.twitter.com/KmFIiiBUnU—
@MorehuR
WOW! Thousands turn out for #walkforreconciliation in Vancouver pic.twitter.com/TQLltmE6aB—
@MaryseZeidler