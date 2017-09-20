Public Health officials with Fraser Health are asking everyone who bought Original Kulfi brand product from Supreme Ice Cream in Surrey to immediately discard the product.

Any of the same product bought in convenience stores should also be thrown out due to possible contamination, health officials said.

The business is licensed to sell only pre-packaged ice cream.

Fraser Health Environmental Health officers discovered the homemade ice cream product being prepared in an unlicensed and unapproved facility following an inspection of the premises.

The iced treat has been sold under the Original Kulfi label primarily to Indian restaurants and food stores in Surrey, as well as other cities in the Lower Mainland.

The item is a popsicle-shaped frozen dairy product similar to ice cream in appearance and taste.

It is available in a number of flavours including mango, strawberry, tutti-frutti and pistachio.

Health authorities say all of these flavours are at risk of contamination and should not be consumed.

The concern revolves around the fact that the product was prepared in a facility that does not meet public health safety guidelines.

Surplus stock of Original Kulfi should also be thrown out, say health officials.

No illness has been reported connected to the product, but anybody with symptoms — such as vomiting, stomach cramps or fever — after eating this product, should seek medical attention.

Supreme Ice Cream has been ordered to stop producing, storing or distributing the Original Kulfi product.