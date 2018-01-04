It's the bizarro inverse of B.C.'s reliably boastful real estate market.

Prompted by the annual release of property assessments, thousands of homeowners will spend the coming months highlighting flawed construction, poor views, noisy neighbours and over-hyped market conditions in bids to convince appeal authorities their homes aren't worth as much as you might think.

At the end of the day, only facts count.

"You have to have actual — not emotional — evidence," says Steve Feldman, administrator of the Property Assessment Review Panel, one of two levels of home valuation appeal in B.C.

"It has to be something (a panel) can see that affects value."

Appeals on the rise

British Columbians have until the end of January to launch an appeal.

Last year, 27,903 property assessments were contested, an amount B.C. Assessment points out is only 1.38 per cent of the more than two million properties assessed province-wide.

That may represent a bit of underselling in itself: assessment appeals have risen from 17,874 since 2014 — an increase of about 56 per cent overall.

Only a fraction of those carried on to the Property Assessment Appeal Board. The bulk concerned commercial properties, but board chair Simmi Sandhu says the amount of residential appeals almost doubled last year from 500 to nearly 1,000.

Sandhu wouldn't speculate on the reasons for the increase. But a number of decisions posted on the board's website raise the red-hot market as an issue.

Market 'frenzy' made him do it

One Langley man argued unsuccessfully that market "frenzy" drove him to pay $31,000 more than the list price for his single family home; he was fighting an assessment of $905,000, which was $5,000 more than he paid.

A Langley man argued that the market frenzy induced by events like this 2016 condo pre-sale drove him to overpay for his home. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

"The appellant submits that as a result of the inflated market and fear of missing out on the purchase, he overpaid for the property," the decision reads. "The appellant submits that this constituted 'duress' and results in the price paid not being reflective of market value."

The board ultimately ruled that while "fear of missing out can undoubtedly alter a person's purchasing decisions" it hardly amounts to duress.

A North Vancouver man came to his equally unsuccessful appeal armed with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation documents on overinflated property prices and news articles "commenting on rising house prices."

The board said the man's concerns about overvaluation and rising home prices were "shared by many people" — but weren't relevant to the question of the property's actual market value on the date of assessment.

'Foul aromas' and 'masculine' decor

Once the filing deadline is reached, dozens of three-person Property Assessment Review Panels around B.C. have from Feb. 1 until March 15 to make their decisions. Appellants then have until the end of April to file with the appeal board.

Feldman says appellants at the panel level are encouraged to bring pictures, videos and recordings in order to bolster their arguments.

Rulings are verbal, so the decisions published by the appeal board provide the only window into the process. It's one of rare modesty in a field normally dominated by braggarts.

One Vancouver man noted that the bedrooms in his $1.6 million condo overlook streets with parking entrances and buildings. He described his colour scheme as "masculine."

Another appellant argued that the value of his very steep, West Vancouver waterfront parcel of land was impaired by the "foul aromas" wafting from a nearby sewer pump station. The property's value jumped more than 50 per cent to $2.2 million in 2017. The appeal board upheld that value.

One appellant claimed that the value of his West Vancouver property was impaired by the foul aromas from the nearby sewer system. (Shutterstock)

Still other appellants complained of traffic noise and "dense and mature coniferous trees" blocking their views.

Even the owners of high end realty were among those who appealed. One couple argued the value of their Point Grey home should be set at $15.8 million — as opposed to $17.6. They were only partially successful, dropping the assessment by $228,000.

Feldman says appellants need evidence of comparable sales and the actual prices fetched by similar properties, not just the MLS listings. He says it's hard to predict at this point how many appeals 2018's crop of assessments will yield: "It's a bit of anticipation."