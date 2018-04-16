Skip to Main Content
Surrey, B.C., real estate developer sentenced for tax evasion

The Canada Revenue Agency said in a statement Monday that Rajinder Singh Mann was sentenced for evading $462,092 worth of GST and HST.

CRA says charges stem from sale of 44 townhouses in Maple Ridge

A Surrey real estate developer received a conditional sentence for evading almost a half million dollars in taxes. (Peter Scobie/CBC)

A Surrey real estate developer will pay fines, spend time under house arrest and complete community service as part of a conditional sentence for evading almost a half million dollars in taxes.

The Canada Revenue Agency said in a statement Monday that Rajinder Singh Mann received a sentence of two years less a day for evading $462,092 worth of GST and HST.

He has been ordered to pay that amount in fines, serve nine months house arrest and complete 150 hours of community service. He pleaded guilty to seven tax evasion charges in January.

According to the CRA, Mann is the sole director and shareholder of property development company Millennium Century Investments Ltd.

It says he did not report and remit taxes collected on 44 units of a Maple Ridge townhouse complex built by the company.

The agency says the units were sold between May 2010 and October 2011.

