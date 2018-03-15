B.C. has created an anonymous tip line so consumers — and fellow agents — can report shady real estate agents to the provincial regulator.

The province said the line is another measure to ensure that agents are abiding by professional standards, while protecting consumers who report unethical behaviour.

There are now two ways to send tips to the Real Estate Council of B.C.:

By phone: 1-833-420-2400

Online anonymous tip line

In a statement, the council said it will open an investigation file on every complaint and continue to follow up. The new tip line is the latest addition to the regulator's existing complaint process.

"People deserve to know that they can trust the professionals they are working with when they are buying or selling real estate," said Finance Minister Carole James.

A new tip line was one of the recommendations made by the council's Independent Advisory Group in order to further protect real estate consumers in the province.