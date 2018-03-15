B.C. has created an anonymous tip line so consumers — and fellow agents — can report shady real estate agents to the provincial regulator.
The province said the line is another measure to ensure that agents are abiding by professional standards, while protecting consumers who report unethical behaviour.
There are now two ways to send tips to the Real Estate Council of B.C.:
- By phone: 1-833-420-2400
- Online anonymous tip line
In a statement, the council said it will open an investigation file on every complaint and continue to follow up. The new tip line is the latest addition to the regulator's existing complaint process.
"People deserve to know that they can trust the professionals they are working with when they are buying or selling real estate," said Finance Minister Carole James.
A new tip line was one of the recommendations made by the council's Independent Advisory Group in order to further protect real estate consumers in the province.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.