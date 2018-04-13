RCMP warn against vigilante justice after child luring suspect forcibly restrained

Port Alberni RCMP are warning the public not to take the law into their own hands after a man who is the subject of a child luring investigation, was found "secured with restraints" in a residence.

"Vigilante actions like these are not only illegal and put people in danger, but they also have the potential to compromise the original ongoing investigation," said Cpl. Amelia Hayden.

Police became aware of the situation when they were called to a disturbance in the 3600 block of Bruce Street Thursday afternoon. The 28-year-old was freed by police and taken to hospital for medical attention.

An investigation has now been started into how he came to be restrained, with potential charges for assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement facing those found to be responsible.

"Police want to stress that at no time should the public take the law into their own hands," said Cpl. Hayden. "These are serious matters and the police are investigating and taking appropriate steps to address the original complaint filed in March."