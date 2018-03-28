Coquitlam RCMP are warning about a parking lot fraud scheme that targets Canadians of Asian descent.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin says the suspects wait until a car is backing out of a spot, then one of them pretends to get hit by the car and persuades the driver to pay a cash settlement — instead of calling ICBC to make a claim.

Since December 2017, police say at least three instances of this fraud have been reported in Coquitlam. RCMP say the scam could also be happening in other jurisdictions across Metro Vancouver.

RCMP say one way to protect yourself from fraud is to use the ICBC collision settlement process for minor or routine claims.

If you need to report a fraud involving a collision, police say to call 911. For all other cases of fraud, police encourage victims to call one of their local non-emergency lines.