Thousands of BC Hydro customers were without power in Surrey, B.C., Saturday after a weird chain-of-events crash involving a RCMP truck.

Around 7 a.m. PT, a white RCMP Ford pickup truck drove over an open manhole cover in the 18500 block of Fraser Highway.

Surrey RCMP say the driver lost control, veered off the road, hit a hydro pole and then smashed into a storefront.

The vehicle then caught on fire, which officers say spread to the business, Castles Sewing Centre.

Firefighters from the Surrey Fire Department put out the fires. There were no injuries.

However damage to the hydro pole cut power to close to 3,000 customers in the area, which took BC Hydro most of the day to restore.

In a Facebook post, Castles Sewing Centre says it will be closed Monday as it cleans up the damage.

Police say at the time of the incident it was foggy with limited visibility.