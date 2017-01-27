Police are looking for a fourth suspect in their investigation into a double homicide that occurred in Prince George, B.C. on Wednesday morning.

Seaver Tye Miller, 21, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, according to RCMP Supt. Warren Brown.

Miller is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Seaver Tye Miller of Prince George is considered armed and dangerous. (Prince George RCMP)

Three other individuals have already been arrested and are facing the same charges.

Early Wednesday morning, Mounties responded to a report of shots fired at North Nechako Road near Foothills Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle with three adult men inside. Two of them were dead and another was taken to hospital with what appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that day, Aaron Ryan Moore, 27, and Joshua Steven Wes, 33 were arrested after an extensive police search.

"We have the capacity in the RCMP to surge when we have these significant events and we've utilized that capacity," Brown said at the time.

The surge continued Thursday as a police helicopter and heavily-armed officers converged on the North Nechako Trailer Park, just meters from where the bodies were found.

Police closed off a portion of Foothills Boulevard after two dead men were found in a vehicle. (Ash Kelly/CBC)

Police say Perry Andrew Charlie, 24, was arrested.

"I would like to send out a message to those individuals who choose to live a lifestyle of violence, intimidation and criminal behaviour: we will not tolerate this type of behaviour," said Brown.

Police identified the victims as Thomas Burt Reed,51, and David Laurin Franks, 46.

Brown said the public is not at risk.

Though he wouldn't speculate on the exact reasons, he said the shooting appears to have been targeted and connected to drugs and gangs.

"It's a very small percentage of people in our community who make the headlines and tarnish the reputation of our community here," said Brown.

"There's an underbelly in our community. They live a dangerous high-risk lifestyle and they are vulnerable."