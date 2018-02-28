RCMP are seeking a suspect who hit a roadside worker with a full can of beer thrown from their car.

Mounties said the incident happened on Highway 1 west of Sicamous, B.C., around 9 a.m. PT Monday.

A flagger was setting up a sign on the highway when the can came flying out of a car.

It hit the worker in the head, knocking off his hard hat and glasses. The hard hat prevented any injury.

Officials didn't say whether the can had been opened or what kind of beer was inside.

RCMP said the suspect vehicle is a small black car without a licence plate on the front. Responding officers couldn't find the car because there was a delay in calling police.

The statement said the incident is a reminder of the dangers flaggers and roadside workers face.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call RCMP at (250) 836-2878 or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.