Langley RCMP are investigating a home invasion in Aldergrove, where they say shots were fired.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls in the area of 266b Street and 29 Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, officers discovered a home invasion had just occurred and gunshots had been fired.

Langley RCMP's Serious Crime section is handling the investigation.

It's not known if anyone was injured.