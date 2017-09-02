Police in West Kelowna, B.C. say the death of a man whose body was discovered inside a vehicle Friday night is now being considered a homicide.

The dead man was found in the 3400 block of McTaggart Road at around 8:15 p.m. MT, after witnesses called RCMP to report the sound of shots being fired.

"RCMP have since positively identified the deceased whose death is now being classified by police as a homicide," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

"Preliminary findings suggest that the incident was, in fact, a targeted attack."

Investigators have not publicly released the man's identity but said he was a 27-year-old West Kelowna resident who "lived a high-risk lifestyle" and was well known to police.

They say they're looking for information on what may be a suspect vehicle related to the shooting — a white four-door Volkswagen sedan, possibly a Jetta.

Anyone with information about the victim's death is asked to call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, to leave an anonymous tip.