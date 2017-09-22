An on-duty Port Coquitlam RCMP officer and female driver were both injured when their vehicles collided early this morning on Lougheed Highway near Coast Meridian Road.

Staff Sgt. Harinder Khelleh says both drivers suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Both vehicles involved in the crash appear to have suffered significant front end damage. (Bill Cook/CBC)

"The RCMP member was released, but the female driver remains in hospital to be monitored," he said

The accident happened around 6 a.m. PT and closed down a portion of the Lougheed Highway during the busy morning commute.

Both vehicles appear to have suffered significant front end damage in the crash.

Khelleh says collision investigators were on the scene and the circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.