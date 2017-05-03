Surrey RCMP are investigating how "a case of mistaken identity" led officers to take down and handcuff a 16-year-old girl who was waiting at a bus stop.

The girl's parents, Ruth and Garry Auguste, have filed a formal public complaint and are demanding an apology.

Police had previously only confirmed they were investigating an incident took place, but now describe the girl's handcuffing as a case of mistaken identity, after officers went to the Newton bus loop last Friday looking for someone wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant.

They found "someone matching the description and apprehended a female at this location," according to a statement.

Officers approached the girl, who according to an eyewitness and her own account, told them she was not "LaToya."

Bystander video of arrest4:06

Bystander video shows two officers holding down the 16-year-old girl, who yells out profanities and asks the officers to check her identification card.

"Once it was learned that it was not the correct person, [she] was released immediately," the statement read.

Senior investigators are now in contact with the family, said Surrey RCMP.

"It is extremely unfortunate that this situation occurred and we are certainly mindful of her young age and how upsetting this was for her and her family," said Supt. Ed Boettcher of Surrey RCMP in a statement.

"I can assure you we have resources dedicated to investigating this incident and we are gathering information to address all their concerns."

CBC News has agreed to not use the name of the girl who was handcuffed, since she is a minor and her parents fear she will be harassed on social media.

She told CBC she has had trouble sleeping and suffered from head and back pain since the incident.

With files from Tina Lovgreen