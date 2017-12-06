When police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver swerving and slamming into parked cars in Langford last weekend, they discovered an unexpected occupant in the vehicle.

After witnesses at the scene pointed out the driver to police, a small baby was found in the vehicle along with two women, Westshore RCMP said in a statement.

Const. Matt Baker said a breath sample revealed the woman was above the legal limit.

She was issued a 90 day immediate roadside prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

The Ministry of Children and Families was also notified.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred Dec. 3 around 10 p.m.





