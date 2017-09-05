RCMP believe the man responsible for a kidnapping and sexual assault in Prince George Sunday may also be responsible for a number of other sex crimes in the city.

The latest incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. PT on Sept. 3 when a woman was fixing a flat tire at the gas station near Fifth Avenue and Tabor Boulevard in the Heritage neighbourhood of Prince George.

Police note Sunday's incident at Fifth Avenue and Tabor Boulevard occurred just a few blocks from a similar incident in which a female jogger was reportedly attacked from behind at Foothills Boulevard and Ochakwin Crescent. (Google maps)

Investigators say a man stopped to offer help and, when the tire could not be repaired, a ride. However, according to the investigation, rather than taking the woman home, the man drove to a parking lot and sexually assaulted her.

The woman is reported to have fended off the man and escaped on foot.

Suspect matches description in other crimes

Police say the man is described as a South Asian male with a slight accent in his mid-to-late 20s with brown eyes, short brown hair and facial hair who identified himself as Jax. He was driving an older model four-door sedan, white or grey in colour.

The description matches the suspect in a series of indecent acts reported earlier this year, in which a man exposed himself to women in different parts of the city.

Sexual assaults on rise

Police also note Sunday's alleged attack occurred just a few blocks away from a May 14 incident in which a female runner was reportedly attacked from behind while jogging along Foothills Boulevard near Ochakwin Crescent.

Sexual assaults reported in Prince George are increasing at a rate faster than other serious crimes according to an RCMP report delivered earlier this year. (Prince George RCMP/City of Prince George)

In a report delivered earlier this year, the number of sexual assaults reported in Prince George was on the rise in 2017, up 63 per cent compared to the same time period in 2016.

RCMP have provided a number of personal safety tips including remaining in well-lighted areas, walking or jogging in groups whenever possible and calling 911 as soon as you feel unsafe.