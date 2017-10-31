Prince George RCMP are investigating an attempted abduction after a woman tried to pick up someone else's child from a daycare without authorization.

According to police, the woman arrived at the daycare around 3:00 p.m. PT Friday and asked for the child by name. The woman did not have ID and was not authorized to take the child out of the facility. She was not one of the child's parents.

Police were notified later that evening and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say the incident was likely targeted, but daycares are reminded not to release children to anyone except those who have been explicitly authorized by caretakers.

In August, one man was charged after a daycare provider fought off a man who allegedly tried to abduct a child in her care from a playground.