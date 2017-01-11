Police in Surrey, B.C. are asking for the public's help after two women were groped in separate incidents in the middle of the night in the last three weeks.

The first happened on Dec. 22 at 12:40 a.m. PT. A woman was wearing headphones and walking near 120A Street and 92A Avenue when she was grabbed from behind by a male.

He fled after hearing police sirens, and is described as being five feet 10 inches tall and in his twenties with a medium build.

The second incident happened on Jan. 7 at 2:20 a.m. PT, where a woman was walking near 72nd Avenue and 196th Street when she was grabbed from behind and pushed to the ground.

The woman fought the man off and he fled on foot. He is only described as wearing a blue coat with black pants.

"Thankfully neither victim was physically injured during these attacks," said Cpl. Scotty Schumann in a statement.

"Investigators at this time have not found any links between the two incidents. We are reminded of the need for all pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings at all times, especially late at night when walking alone."

The Surrey RCMP's special victims units is investigating the two incidents, and asking anyone with information to contact them at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS.