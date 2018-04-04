RCMP identify man found dead in vehicle in Kelowna's Myra Canyon area
Police renewing calls for witnesses or anyone who had contact with Alexander Louis Hegedus of Peachland
Kelowna RCMP have identified a man found dead in his vehicle on a rural forest service road nearly two weeks ago.
In a statement, police said 54-year-old Alexander Louis Hegedus of Peachland, B.C., was found in his vehicle on March 22, 2018. Police said Hegedus owned a local business named Canadian Painters.
Kelowna RCMP's serious crime unit has released a photograph of Hegedus and are asking for potential witnesses to come forward.
Police said Hegedus was wearing white painter's pants and a white T-shirt with his business logo on the front left chest area.
He was believed to be driving his dark grey or charcoal-coloured Ford F-150 XLT. It was a four-door, four-by-four model with a matching canopy.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP serious crimes tip line at 250-470-6236 or Crime Stoppers.