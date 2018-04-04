RCMP identify man found dead in vehicle in Kelowna's Myra Canyon area

Kelowna RCMP have identified a man found dead in his vehicle on a rural forest service road nearly two weeks ago.

In a statement, police said 54-year-old Alexander Louis Hegedus of Peachland, B.C., was found in his vehicle on March 22, 2018. Police said Hegedus owned a local business named Canadian Painters.

Kelowna RCMP's serious crime unit has released a photograph of Hegedus and are asking for potential witnesses to come forward.

Police said Hegedus was wearing white painter's pants and a white T-shirt with his business logo on the front left chest area.

He was believed to be driving his dark grey or charcoal-coloured Ford F-150 XLT. It was a four-door, four-by-four model with a matching canopy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP serious crimes tip line at 250-470-6236 or Crime Stoppers.