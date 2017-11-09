After three weeks of searching, Mounties have packed up and left the north Okanagan property where the remains of a missing woman were recently discovered.

Eighteen-year-old Traci Genereaux was found dead on the Salmon River Road property on Oct. 21. The development came two days into a search that saw significant RCMP resources, including heavy machinery and forensics experts, pouring onto the site owned by the Sagmoen family.

"The property was turned over to the owners, midday today, and it is asked that the media and the general public respect the owners' property and privacy," RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said in a news release Thursday.

A day earlier, police said temporary shelters had already been dismantled and heavy equipment removed from the site.

No charges have been laid in connection with Genereaux's death, but police are treating it as suspicious. Investigators have not said if they have a suspect in her death.

The property where Genereaux's remains were found is owned by family members of Curtis Wayne Sagmoen.

Sagmoen was arrested in October and charged with several offences connected to a sex worker's report that she had been threatened by a man holding a gun.

Women disappearing in north Okanagan

At least five women have gone missing in the area near the farm since early 2016.

Feb. 22, 2016: Caitlin Potts, 27, is last heard from.

April 30, 2016: Ashley Simpson, 32, is reported missing.

July 19, 2016: Deanna Wertz, 46, goes missing. Both her and Simpson were neighbours on the next county road over from the Sagmoen farm.

May 29, 2017: Traci Genereaux is last seen in Vernon, B.C.

Sept. 2, 2017: Nicole Bell is last seen in Sicamous, B.C.

Clockwise from L: Ashley Simpson (ashleysimpson.com); Caitlin Potts (RCMP); Deanna Wertz (RCMP)

Key developments

Aug. 28, 2017: Police are called to 2200 Salmon River Road after a man allegedly threatened a woman with a gun.

Oct. 13, 2017: RCMP release a statement about the August incident, warning of "the possible risk to the general public and women sex workers."

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, whose family owns the farm at the centre of the investigation, is arrested in October and charged with firearms offences in relation to the August incident.

Oct. 19, 2017: RCMP begin executing a search warrant in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road, between Salmon Arm and Vernon.

Oct. 21, 2017: Human remains are located on the property. Meanwhile, a related search near Springbend Road and Highway 97B continues. The search area is 15 kilometres northeast of the Salmon River Road property.

Oct. 25, 2017: RCMP warn against linking the remains found on the farm to the various missing women investigations in the area.

Oct. 26, 2017: Sagmoen appears in Vernon provincial court. He is charged with multiple firearms offences in relation to the August incident, disguising his face with a mask and possession of methamphetamine.

Nov. 1, 2017: Remains found on the property are identified as Traci Genereaux.

Nov. 9, 2017: RCMP end search of Salmon River Road property.

​Nov. 23, 2017: Sagmoen's next court date is set for Nov. 23.