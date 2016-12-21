A veteran B.C. Mountie convicted of assaulting an Indigenous teenager in Terrace, B.C., has been handed a suspended sentence with 12 months probation.

RCMP Const. Bruce Lofroth was charged after video surfaced in 2014 of a violent arrest of a teenage boy on a Terrace sidewalk.

The video appeared to show two Mounties kneeling beside a teenager as he lay on the sidewalk outside a Terrace print shop.

Lofroth was sentenced Wednesday afternoon in a Terrace court.

Provincial judge Edmond de Walle, who was brought in from Salmon Arm, also ordered Lofroth to perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $200 fine.

Video played at sentencing

In the video, played at Lofroth's sentencing hearing in October, a Mountie in black leather gloves appears to punch the youth's body and head. After the boy is handcuffed, the officer then appears to strike him in the face.

The video sparked two investigations. One was an RCMP code of conduct review. The second was a probe by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

Lofroth was charged with one count of assault and placed on administrative desk leave. He pleaded guilty in August.

He has worked as a police officer for almost 30 years, first with the Victoria Police and then as an RCMP officer and member of the Emergency Response Team in Northern B.C.