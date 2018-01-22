Raymond Law, who made an independent film about partying, drugs and sexual abuse, has been convicted on 10 criminal charges involving three women he drugged, sexually assaulted and videotaped.

In 2013, Law was charged with 13 counts involving four women, including four counts of administering or attempting to administer a "stupefying or overpowering drug" and four counts of sexual assault.

The producer, who was 51 at the time, was also accused of six counts of unlawfully observing or recording someone naked or engaged in explicit sexual activity and one charge of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

On Jan. 22, a judge convicted Law on 10 of the charges including four counts of sexual assault, five counts of unlawfully observing or recording a person while they were nude or engaged in explicit sexual activity and two counts of attempting to administer a stupefying or overpowering drug.

Law, is listed as a producer of the 2011 anti-drug movie Ecstasy shot in Vancouver, which depicts young women being lured into a life of partying, drug use and abuse.

A still photograph from Law's film, Ecstasy, which explores sexual abuse and party drugs. (Dolce Cielo Productions)

Another man, Alan Lai faced seven related charges involving three of those allegedly assaulted by Law and a fifth woman.

In February 2017, he pleaded not guilty to four charges. The two men's trials were severed and heard separately.

The B.C. Prosecution Service says Law will be sentenced beginning on June 11.

Alan Lai's case is scheduled to be back before the courts on Feb. 13.

With files from Farrah Merali