Raymond Caissie has received an automatic life sentence for the second-degree murder of Surrey teen Serena Vermeersch.

Last month, Caissie pleaded guilty to the 2014 murder of the 17-year-old.

Parole board documents show Caissie was considered a high risk to reoffend when he was released from prison in 2013 after serving his entire 22 year sentence for an earlier violent sexual assault and kidnapping in Abbotsford.

The body of 17-year-old Serena Vermeersch was found near railroad tracks in Surrey's East Newton neighbourhood in 2014. (Facebook)

Surrey RCMP issued a warning at the time of his release, saying he "has maintained a varied pattern of offending, having offended both violently and sexually, in both an opportunistic and impulsive manner."

Vermeersch was attacked and killed just 18 months later.

Her body was found near railroad tracks in Surrey's East Newton neighbourhood on Sept. 16, 2014.

She was last seen alive the previous evening, boarding a bus at the corner of 128 Street and 64 Avenue.

On Friday the judge on the case accepted the crown and defence's joint submission of 17-year parole eligibility.