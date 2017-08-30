A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside earlier this week.

Police were called to an apartment on Princess Avenue near Alexander Street around 3 p.m. on Monday after the body was discovered.

The victim has been identified as Roscoe Carmack, 53.

A police statement said Randall Hill, 34, was "quickly" identified as a suspect and arrested. He was charged with one count of second-degree murder on Wednesday and remains in custody.

Police said anyone with information about the case should call 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.