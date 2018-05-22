Rampaging driver leaves long trail of damage in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP have a suspect in custody after a driver went on a rampage in the city centre, smashing his vehicle into 11 businesses and one police cruiser.

Police were first called at 8:30 p.m. PT Monday night with a report of a vehicle that had backed into a Bank of Montreal on Columbia Street.

The driver also hit the Bank of Nova Scotia and the CIBC during his rampage. (Doug Herbert/CBC)

Subsequent callers reported the same vehicle smashing into businesses at the Sahali Mall, Aberdeen Village Centre Mall, Winners and others. In total, five banks were hit.

The suspect was located at the Lansdowne Shopping Centre where he struck a police car while attempting to flee.

The 35-year-old male was eventually taken in custody. He is known to police and will appear in court today.

RCMP said no one was hurt in the rampage and that the driver did not attempt to enter any of the businesses.