A University of British Columbia engineering student has found a way to turn Vancouver's rain into art.

Tiffany Quon has created a piece of public art that only shows up when it comes into contact with water. The art installations, which are located along UBC's main mall walkway, work in a way that is similar to invisible ink.

Like invisible ink, but for rain: UBC painting only appears when it's hit with water0:12

"Rain isn't my favourite kind of weather, it makes me feel gloomy," said Quon.

Working with a type of hydrophobic spray, Quon created decorative floral designs and a hopscotch court.

"I'm a very digital person ... Usually I do web stuff and not hands on stuff ... It was pretty scary jumping out the Adobe suite," said Quon.

The hopscotch court has had the traditional numbers replaced with symbols of "self-care."

"I asked people what they would like to see, what cheers them up," she said. "So we've got things like pizza, nature, animal companionship and the sun."

Quon says the hopscotch court is full of symbols of things that make UBC students happy. (CBC)

Both pieces were created after Quon asked fellow students what they would like to see during stressful times like mid-terms.. The floral design is a "flat garden" called Flourish which Quon said is in keeping with the rainy art medium.

Quon chose the locations for the pieces based on their proximity to high-traffic areas, and what the background for the art would look like.

Quon hopes art lovers will see self-care reflected in her work.

She said many students told her puppies made them happy, so she is thinking of incorporating the animals into her next project.

With files from On the Coast