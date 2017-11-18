A strong weather system moving across the province is expected to bring up to 90 millimetres of rain to parts of the South Coast, while mountain passes will see significant dumps of snow.

Environment Canada issued several warnings on Saturday.

Weather warnings updated with rainfall warnings for up to 80 mm for Howe Sound, North Shore, MetroVan NE including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, and Sunshine Coast. For latest details see https://t.co/p443BmqtnY #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/YpNVNQ9OSf — @ECCCWeatherBC

In Metro Vancouver, heavy rain is expected to begin Saturday night with up to 70 mm for Vancouver. Howe Sound and the North Shore could see up to 90 mm.

Rain is expected to last until Sunday evening, while Environment Canada says flooding is a possibility.

Meanwhile, mountain passes such as Kootenay Pass and Rogers Pass will see snow intensify on Sunday, with accumulations of 20 cm.

Snowfall warnings in effect across the province: https://t.co/I8L6DcPTqb — @DriveBC

Whistler is expected to get up to 25 cm of snow.

The mountain resort there opened Friday, one week early due to due to conditions. Sun Peaks outside of Kamloops also opened early on Friday.