Rainfall and wind warnings are in effect as a second storm sweeps across B.C.

Environment Canada has warned that Metro Vancouver, the North Shore and the Fraser Valley may experience heavy downpours that could cause localized flooding.

Rainfall in the Sea to Sky region may cause flash flooding on the roads, leading to hazardous driving conditions.

Wind warnings are in effect for Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

The Trans Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass is also expected to receive up to 15 centimetres of snow.

Harbour Air said on Twitter that all flights to and from Comox are currently cancelled due to windy conditions.

On Tuesday as many as 120,000 people were without power after a storm swept through the province, felling trees and damaging electrical infrastructure.

Driving over #RogersPass #BCHwy1 today? Be prepared for SNOW, up to 15cms of it!! https://t.co/gGMGPKQCdv #ShiftIntoWinter #DriveBC pic.twitter.com/BnFK3BgmxY — @ECCCWeatherBC