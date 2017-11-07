A hair salon owner in Kelowna, B.C. is challenging local businesses to put rainbow stickers in their windows as a sign of support after she witnessed a same-sex couple get verbally harassed outside her store.

On Oct. 21, Lisa Burke saw a man approach and verbally attack the couple who were holding hands outside her salon during a downtown event.

"I knew in my gut something was happening that was wrong," said Burke, owner of Burke Hair Lounge.

"It could have lead to a potential physical attack if the guys didn't handle the situation with love."

Burke initially did not intervene in the interaction, but felt compelled to do something when the two men returned hours later to share their story.

"To be honest, at first I didn't want to believe it. I was really disappointed."

Burke said the couple reported the latest incident to authorities.

'Stand up and fight'

Burke said she has personally witnessed three separate instances of bullying or harassment targeted at members of the LGBT community within the last year.

She has since posted a rainbow sticker on her business door to signify that her salon is a safe space.

"I created Burke Hair Lounge as an anti-bullying environment," said Burke.

"I feel like it's 2017 and we really just need to stop being quiet and stand up for what we believe in."

Burke ordered dozens of the stickers and is encouraging other business owners to come by and pick one up for free to "stand up and fight against discrimination."

At least three other downtown businesses are now displaying the rainbow symbol. Burke has also been approached about starting a similar campaign in Rossland, B.C.

"If we can be taught to hate, we can be taught to love," said Burke.

To report a hate crime, call 9-1-1.

With files from CBC's Daybreak South