Rain clouds gather as B.C. residents scramble to prepare for more flooding

Communities across B.C. are racing to get sandbags in place for a second round of flooding expected later this week, with rain forecast for Wednesday likely to make the situation even worse.

According to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe, a warm wet weather system is expected to move over the region this afternoon, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms that could stick around until Friday.

"Temperatures will still stay well above normal and will only really drop down to the high teens for Friday, so snow is still melting fast over the next couple of days," said Wagstaffe on Wednesday morning.

"Any additional rainfall will only make the situation worse, unfortunately, as it lines up just when we are expecting to see peaks in flooding."

Starting as early as Friday, the hot dry weather is expected to return — just in time for the weekend, when many rivers are projected to peak.

Merritt residents fill sandbags as they attempt to hold back the Nicola River. (Belle Puri/CBC)

Evacuations still affecting thousands

Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders and alerts after waters rose around the province last week, making many areas unsafe for residents.

Alerts are now being extended to the Lower Mainland, where officials issued a new alert for residents of Barnston Island on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, several communities including Grand Forks and Osoyoos held public meetings to update residents on what to expect and what's being done.

Many residents are physically and emotionally exhausted out from a week of sandbagging and salvaging.

Two residents hug at a community meeting in Grand Forks, B.C., Tuesday night. Widespread flooding across the Interior has devastated communities. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Appeal for troops

In the Kootenay-Boundary region, where wildfire crews have been helping out already, officials are asking the federal government to send in the army to help.

"Everyone is starting to wear out," said Roly Russell, chair of the Kootenay Boundary Regional District.

"It doesn't matter at this point if it's for prevention for what is coming at us in the couple of days, or whether it is for a response for what does happen in a couple of days or whether it's for recovery, we simply need more bodies on the ground here," he said.

Russell says the district is making the request for the military through its MP, but he also wants the premier to make the request to bring in the forces.

When asked about the request, Premier John Horgan said it would be discussed shortly.

There is no word yet from the federal government on whether they plan to send in the army.