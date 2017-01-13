Vancouver's Donnelly Group is planning to open a new pub at the location of the former Railway Club, a historic music venue in downtown Vancouver.

The group says live music will not be the focus of the new establishment.

"We've hosted lots of live music at our pubs over the years, but unfortunately it's not going to be a core element of this new pub," said Donnelly business partner Chad Cole in a news release.

"We're looking at some authentic ways we can pay tribute to the history of the location, and we're going to work with the local live music community to keep the spirit of Railway Club alive."

The new owners say they plan to donate some of the historic fixtures and interior elements of the former Railway Club to the Museum of Vancouver.

A longtime fixture of the Vancouver music scene, the Railway Club closed in late March, 2016, after failing to find a buyer for the business.

The Donnelly Group owns a number of bars in Vancouver including the Lamplighter, Cinema, Library Square and the Bimini.

The group expects to open the new pub in the spring.