A Washington State man has become the first person to complete the gruelling Race to Alaska on a standup paddle board (SUP).

The Race to Alaska is North America's longest human and wind powered race.

Participants have to navigate 1,200 kilometres of unforgiving seas, freighters and wildlife.

Karl Kruger, 45, says he faced it all during his 14-day journey aboard a SUP from Victoria to Ketchikan, Alaska.

"Every day had its own version of difficult. That certainly was the challenge, to remain accepting of that," he said.

Two other SUP racers competed in this year's race but both were forced to quit before the finish.

Karl Kruger is all smiles after completing the 14-day solo paddle. (Zach Carver)

Second attempt

This was Kruger's second attempt at finishing the race. He was forced to withdraw last year after rough conditions destroyed his paddle board.

This time, he had a special board built to withstand the elements. He also came prepared to handle the mental challenge of solo paddling.

"I almost became hyper aware of everything going on around me as a way to take my mind off of how difficult it was and how badly I wanted to stop," he said.

The winner of the Race to Alaska receives $10,000. A set of steak knives goes to second place.

But Kruger — an adventure guide from Orcas Island — says just finishing the race is considered a win for most people who enter.

He says he hopes accomplishing the feat on a standup paddle board will inspire more people to get out and enjoy the coastal waters.