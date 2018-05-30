Quick end to CP Rail strike good news for local Teamsters, Port of Vancouver

Pickets at the CP rail yard in Port Coquitlam had barely gone up before they were coming down Wednesday with the announcement that the strike was over and a tentative four-year contract was in place.

The surprise announcement came barely 12 hours after 3,000 Teamster conductors and engineers walked off the job.

"I thought this was going to go on for longer than it did," said local union representative Joe Harris.

"I haven't seen all the details but I've heard it's a good deal and that was our goal from the start — to get a negotiated settlement."

The deal will come as a relief to the Port of Vancouver, which moves one-third of all Canadian goods traded beyond North America.

Peter Xotta, vice-president of planning and operations at Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, said the strike would have "immediate and direct negative" impacts, costing the Canadian economy hundreds of millions of dollars per day.

According to Chamber of Shipping B.C. vice-president Bonnie Gee, news of the strike had carriers that normally use the Port of Vancouver looking at U.S. west coast alternatives like Seattle, Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Harris said after being sent to binding arbitration in previous labour disputes, it was important for the Teamsters to secure a negotiated deal.

"A third arbitration would have just caused more issues," he said.

Union members will vote on the deal later Wednesday. If the deal is accepted, the railway expects normal operations will resume at 6 a.m. Thursday.

With files from Belle Puri