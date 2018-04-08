Northern B.C. clinic helps pudgy pets shed excess pounds

A Quesnel animal hospital is offering a new weight loss program to help overweight dogs and cats shed extra pounds.

According to veterinary assistant Victoria Malone of the Dragon Lake Veterinary Hospital, it is not uncommon to see overweight pets walk through the door because they have been overfed.

"Evolutionary conditioning is to eat when food is available," Malone said. "You place a dish of food down in front of your dog and it just gobbles it all up and starts looking for more."

She estimates more than 50 per cent of all animals hospital staff see are overweight to some degree.

Statistics about pet health are unavailable in Canada, but the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention estimates 59 per cent of cats and 54 per cent of dogs in the United States are overweight or obese. (Supplied)

Carrying around excess weight is not only uncomfortable for pets, but can also lead to long-term health concerns.

Much like humans, overweight and obese pets are at higher risk of developing conditions like arthritis, diabetes, heart disease and chronic inflammation.

"Often the perception is a fat animal is a cute thing and we're trying to raise awareness about how serious this issue is," Malone said.

Malone suspects the increasing prevalence of pudgy pets is skewing people's perceptions of healthy weights for cats and dogs.

"When we start seeing more and more overweight pets, people start seeing that as normal."

Pet owners can expect costly vet bills if their overweight pet develops conditions like arthritis, diabetes and heart disease. (Sue Morrow/Sacramento Bee/Associated Press)

Pet owners, including people who are not clients of the hospital, can sign up for a complimentary consultation with staff.

They will be shown how to tell if their pet is overweight and be given tips on portion control for meals and treats.

Malone and her colleagues will meet regularly with the pet owners to track the animal's progress over the course of the six-month program.

In an effort to get the pets moving, they are also organizing a walking group for participating dogs and their owners.

Getting cats active can be more challenging.

"Most cats don't want to walk on a leash," Malone said.

All participating dogs and cats will pose for before-and-after photos to show off their progress.