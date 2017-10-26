Power has been fully restored in New Westminster, B.C., after a transformer fire forced the closure of the Queensborough Bridge and cut electricity to surrounding neighbourhoods on Wednesday.

All schools affected by the power outage will be open today.

An overnight transformer fire underneath the Queensborough Bridge forced the closure of the bridge for nearly 27 hours Wednesday and caused widespread power outages.

The crossing reopened to northbound traffic at around 1:40 p.m. PT, and a southbound lane was opened a little less than an hour later.

The high voltage cable fire knocked out power to approximately 8,000 residents, two schools and multiple businesses.

Community comes together

Residents who still had power offered up meals to help those whose homes were darkened Wednesday night.

The Starlight Casino opened up a free buffet, and the Salvation Army handed out hot dogs and hamburgers at the Queensborough firehall.

The Sukh Sagar Sikh Gurdwara provided free vegetarian meals despite being without power.

New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Coté said there was no structural damage to the bridge.

The cause of the fire is not known.