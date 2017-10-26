Thousands of people living in the Queensborough neighbourhood of New Westminster are hoping to get their power back soon.

A transformer fire underneath the Queensborough Bridge left them in the dark Wednesday. The bridge was closed for many hours but partially reopened just before the afternoon rush hour.

For residents, the fire meant hours without many necessities, including the ability to cook.

Fortunately, the community rallied with hot meals for people in darkened homes.

"It's just going to bring up your spirits," said Adam Ruggeneberg, one of several people with the Salvation Army who cooked up hot dogs and hamburgers at the local fire hall.

Some parts of Queensborough that still had power were also offering up meals to help neighbours.

The Starlight Casino opened its buffet for free to people without power until 7 p.m. PT Wednesday.

The lineups were long just before the buffet closed.

"It was really important to us to make sure that when we have the services, obviously we can cook because we have full power, that we are helping the community," said Tanya Gabara with Gateway Casinos.

"They are our neighbours. They're the people that we talk to everyday."

The Sukh Sagar Sikh Gurdwara was without power, but that didn't stop the local Sikh community from offering free vegetarian meals as women made rotis by candlelight.

"It's open to anyone, no questions, no age limit, no nothing. All you gotta do is come in and sit down and have a free meal," said Jagjit Sall, one of the men volunteering at the gurdwara.

Residents are hoping the power will return soon.

New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote tweeted it should return by midnight.

Drivers who will be using the bridge tomorrow are encouraged to check for updates at DriveBC.

With files from Meera Bains