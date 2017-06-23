BC Ferries has cancelled some sailings between Tsawwassen and the Gulf Islands Friday due to mechanical problems with one of the vessels.

The Queen of Nanaimo is having problems with its propeller. Divers were still in the water Friday morning trying to identify the exact cause. It remains unclear when the ferry will return to service.

The newer Salish Eagle is still operating according to its posted schedule.

But BC Ferries says all other traffic scheduled on the Queen of Nanaimo will be required to travel through Swartz Bay and transfer to local ferries to the Southern Gulf Islands.

BC Ferries will offer complimentary reservations on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route for customers who were scheduled on the Queen of Nanaimo Friday, June 23. They are advised to contact customer service at 1-888-223-3779 for reservations and additional travel information.

Sailing into retirement

The Salish Orca is one of three new vessels built in Poland that are going into service this summer on BC Ferries routes. (Christer Waara/CBC)

The Queen of Nanaimo, which can carry 160 cars and 1004 passengers, is expected to be retired shortly when the Salish Raven joins the Salish Eagle on the route later this summer.

The Salish Orca has already entered service on the Powell River-Comox route. The three new Salish Class vessels were built in Poland, carry 145 cars and 600 people and can run on diesel or natural gas.