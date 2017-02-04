Susan Putz wasn't planning on dealing with 20 centimetres of snow when she started organizing Qualicum Beach's annual Seedy Saturday months ago.

But when the day finally arrived on Saturday, Feb. 4, the event's front entrance and parking lot was covered in snow — a huge roadblock for a seed expo expecting upwards of 3,000 people.

Luckily, she had helpers on hand to ensure the show would go on.

"Volunteers and the town have been out there since 6:30 clearing it off for us so we can have our event," she told host Jason D'Souza on CBC's North by Northwest.

Seedy Saturday

Seedy Saturdays are held all over Canada. They're a chance for the most dedicated gardeners to get an early hold of their favourite seeds and begin planning out the spring and summer greenery.

And while a little bit of snow might make you think the growing season is far away, for residents in Qualicum Beach — a community that hosts one of the biggest Seedy Saturdays in the province — it couldn't get here sooner.

"The idea of growing your own food is very important to this community," said Putz.

"It's become a very big event. People look forward to it when we start our advertising. People are saying they've waited, it makes them think of spring.

Joy Smith, left, founding member of Qualicum Beach's Seedy Saturday, and organizer Marianne Hodges, right, at the Seedy Saturday event on Feb. 4, 2017. (Susan Putz)

"Everyone gets excited about it."

This year marks the 15th iteration of Qualicum Beach's Seedy Saturday. The event hosts 50 vendors, selling a plethora of organic and non-hybrid seeds, as well as more commercial varieties.

Putz says all levels of gardeners are welcomed, from those just starting out, all the way to master gardeners.

But you might need to get in early to bring home some of the more prized veggies.

"People who frequent our seed swap come in for our tomatoes," she said. "Heritage tomatoes are very sought after here."

Seedy Saturday takes place until 3:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 4 at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre

With files from CBC's North by Northwest

