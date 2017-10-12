A 35-year-old man is dead following a confrontation with police on Vancouver Island.

RCMP say officers were called to the side of a highway near Qualicum Beach on Thursday morning after receiving reports about a man who had stabbed himself inside a vehicle.

Shortly before they arrived, an RCMP news release says officers were told the man was running down the highway.

RCMP say a struggle ensued when they arrived, resulting in at least one shot being fired by police.

Paramedics provided medical assistance at the scene, but the man later died of his injuries.

Two police officers sustained minor injuries in the struggle and were taken to hospital for medical attention.

The Independent Investigations Office has been asked to determine whether the officers' actions had anything to do with the man's death.

The agency investigates all police-involved deaths or serious injuries.