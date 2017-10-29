Canadian singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk added advice columnist to her resumé this month, with an article in Chatelaine magazine responding to a reader's question about how to raise respectful boys following the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal.

Kreviazuk, who is the mother of three boys, spoke to On The Coast guest host Gloria Macarenko about navigating parenting in the wake of high-profile sexual assault allegations and working as a woman in the entertainment industry.

You are a mother to young boys, how has the Harvey Weinstein conversation been weighing on you?

Even without Harvey Weinstein, I always tell people that I have my hurts and shame from when I was a teenage girl, and if you ever want to forgive anyone, or move forward, birth a boy. The conversation I am having with my boys right now is just because the world says something is right doesn't make it right.

On modelling good behaviour ...

When it comes to optimal teaching opportunities with boys — it needs to be in the modelling. Some families are two women, and some are a mom all alone without a male to model to a boy. That said, there is still modelling everywhere. There is modelling in how moms portray what a woman's wants and needs are.

On what men can do to help ...

I think what we need more of is for men to admit me too. To admit they exploited women and now they want to try to be better. I think men need to step up and gain a much deeper respect and understanding of self and a deeper understanding and respect for their partners.

We do need men to really champion women right now.

On her personal experiences in the entertainment industry ...

I am a pretty resilient woman and I try to make myself scarce. I think it's difficult whether you are sexually harassed or you are just a woman going into the room creatively to work.

I focus on my family and I am my own walking creative incubator. I stay with my development as a human being and my own process and go out when it feels right.

You wrote the following in Chatelaine: "I believe exposing boys at every opportunity to men who have turned up their emotional volume and have done the work is one of our biggest hopes for ending misogyny and abuse." Can you expand?

If you really do the work, and I mean work with a therapist, or attend a workshop or read, you come to realize that sexual objectifying is not saved for a certain place. You don't get to cheat once in awhile.

On her hopes for her boys ...

That they can slow things down and not be impulsive and live a life of attention. That is what I am always looking for with my boys.

You have about 15 seconds with these kids and then you lose them, so it is really about every day trying to model love and trying to model that men can be soft. That they can have a compassionate presence and heart and that they can be gentle and thoughtful.

This interview has been edited for clarity and structure. To hear the complete interview, click on the audio labelled Chantal Kreviazuk on raising boys after the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

