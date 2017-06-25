Whether you're looking for a summer job, a second job or a big shift in your workplace, knowing how to craft and submit an effective online application is an essential skill.

CBC's workplace columnist Jennifer Newman joined Stephen Quinn, guest host of The Early Edition, to break down the world of keywords and faceless digital resume depositories.

Stephen Quinn: Why is it so important to know how to apply for work online?

It's less common these days to hand paper resumes to prospective employers, they prefer online applications in many cases. Because it lets them can screen applicants much faster; resumes are screened for keywords.Those keywords relate to the job description and employer needs.

Once these resumes make it through this filter, they are then screened by employers.

What are some common errors people make when applying online?

One is a making a sloppy application — check your spelling and grammar, especially if you're asked to provide a writing sample.

Incomplete applications are a complete no-no. So is rushing. I spoke with one applicant who was under time pressure, she was actually applying for multiple jobs.

All of these places had similar deadlines, so unfortunately she put the the wrong cover letter with the wrong application, pushed send and unfortunately the company's system didn't have a way to reverse out of that mistake.

Also, not tailoring your cover letter to what the organization [wants] can make you look less attractive.

You mentioned needing to use the right key words in an application. How does this help?

The keywords are specific words you'll find in the job description. They describe what the employer is looking for. It's important to include as many of them as possible in your application.

They are found under headings like "necessary skills" or "competencies."

Make sure you use as many keywords as you can, stuff them in there because that's how the filter is screening that application.

It sounds like it can be pretty difficult to get your application in front of decision-makers. How can people get an edge?

Follow the job postings offered by your target organizations and you can sign up for job notices so you'll be emailed directly by the company if they have that option.

Get Google to send alerts when the company you like posts a job and reach out to the organization. So we are talking about a situation where it may feel like you can't actually talk to anybody but you can actually email for advice. You can ask about what kind of experience they value. Ask people if you can have an information interview; speaking to someone in the organization about the job can help you net tips for the application you want to put forward.

Watch out for thinking the quantity of your applications is what you want — it's the quality and targeting preferred employers with great applications, that's the best way.

What are some other pointers for creating a successful online application?

Applying through websites like Monster or SimplyHired can be less effective than applying directly to the company. Jobs get posted on these sites as part of hiring campaigns so try to go directly through the company.

Get a friend to check your application for accuracy and follow the employer's instructions to the letter.

Candidates can be asked for references up front, so ask your references for permission to include them prior to applying.

Finally, be ready to research what pay you could expect. Some companies ask applicants for their ideal salary at the time of application.

