Hammy the deer no longer has a purple hammock on his head.

The Prince Rupert buck made international headlines after being spotted wandering around the North Coast city with an eye-catching piece of purple fabric on his right antler.

Although the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said at the time he appeared to be doing fine, it later worried it could get tangled during rutting season — a time when bucks like Hammy compete for does by locking antlers with each other in a display of masculinity.

Hammy was tranquilized so officers could remove the hammock from his head. (Conservation Officer Service)

After Hammy managed to evade the officers during an initial trip to Prince Rupert, he was successfully tranquilized on a return visit Nov. 23, according to Marcades Mack, the administrator of the Chronicles of Hammy Facebook page.

Mack shared images of Hammy being tranquilized and later walking away, hammock-free — although the officers painted a bit of purple onto his antler, so he could still be identified.