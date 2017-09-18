The publisher of a high school exercise book that used the word "squaw" to connect Indigenous women, and "darkie" to African Americans has removed the book for review — and has apologized for any "pain it may have caused."

In a series of Tweets on Sunday, Second Story Press said they would address the concerns raised in further detail on Monday. CBC has not yet received any further information.

Shawna Davis, the Indigenous mother of a 14 year-old Grade 9 student who attends school in Vancouver first tweeted out a photo of the exercise on Sept. 15.

"When I saw it, my jaw dropped," said Davis. "It was a punch in the gut that my daughter had to go through this."

The teacher’s guide has been removed now for review. We sincerely regret any pain it has caused. We appreciate your patience. /3 — @_secondstory

The activity is inside a workbook for a graphic novel called Susanna Moodie: Roughing It in the Bush, written by the late author Carol Shields and Patrick Crowe. It was used as part of a humanities course and is also an ESL resource.

The B.C. Teacher's Federation says it has been pushing the current and previous governments to develop an action plan that is more sensitive to the realities of current classroom demographics.

"It really points to the urgent need that the province of British Columbia works with school boards to ensure teachers do have materials that are culturally appropriate and that are sensitive," said B.C. teachers federation president Glen Hanson.

Moodie's original book, published in 1852, details the experiences of a British settler living in what is called the "the wilderness" near Peterborough, Ont. In the book, the word "squaw" is used 39 times.

The workbook does however address the racially charged language and states "students should be made aware that the original text … reflected the racial, ethnic, and social prejudices of that time."

A section labelled "Susanna Moodie's 'Politically Incorrect' Language," lists true or false questions, such as, "She wrote using disrespectful language not because she was mean, but because these were the words that everyone used at that time."

This was given to my 14yo daughter as an exercise in her 'humanities' course. pic.twitter.com/ZzfjQ8nc5T — @hayatsgan

The Vancouver School Board (VSB) hasn`t responded to CBC`s request for more information, but confirmed in an emailed statement Sunday that it is looking into the exercise book, and Davis's concerns.

"The investigation into the concerns expressed is at a very early stage and VSB cannot speak to the teaching methods, context and resources used in this instance," wrote a VSB spokesperson.

Davis's daughter, Mayah Wolff, says she thinks teachers need to take the material they are teaching seriously.

"I think that teachers that are not Aboriginal should be taught about what Native people went through instead of just brushing up on it lightly because some teachers might give a hand-out and some of their students might be disgusted by it," Mayah said.

With files from Angela Sterritt and Chad Pawson









